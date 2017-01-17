Remembering the Life of a Former Texoma Deputy

CARTER COUNTY, OK -- A former Carter County deputy was honored and remembered today after he passed away earlier this month.

Sheriffs, troopers, deputies and officers filled the Emmanuel Baptist Church Tuesday to honor one of their own.

"Being the type of guy he is, a wholesome, great guy, just ready to help anybody," friend Paul Almon says.

60 year old Gary Smith died last Tuesday, after he crashed his vehicle.

Investigators say he drove through four lanes of traffic, hit a fence, and rolled his car five times.

But friends and family say that's not how they want the community to remember him.

They gathered Tuesday to celebrate his life as a police officer, a deputy, a father, and a grandfather.

"He always knew how to uplift people and make them feel loved, and I could really use some words from him as of late," family friend Allison Perryman says.

Smith served as a Lone Grove police officer in the late 70's, then became a member of the Ardmore Police department, where just a few years later he started serving as a Carter County deputy.

Smith retired in 2011 after serving under five different sheriffs.

"I got on the firing range and he was a marksman, he was an instructor, he helped me a lot in my marksmanship," Almon says.

Gary's son, Craig Smith spoke at the service, he says his dad spent his life doing everything he could to help others.

He says he hopes his dad is now patrolling the streets in heaven.

If you would like to help out and give back to the family, memorials will be made to the Hilltop Equine Therapy in Lone Grove.