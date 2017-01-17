Business Career Fair in Sherman Thursday

SHERMAN, TX - Everyone is invited to the Texoma Career Fair on Thursday, January 19th at the Sherman Municipal Building from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Tony Kaai with Denison Development Alliance tells KTEN anyone interested should come with a resume, dressed for an interview on the spot. He says there are eight companies attending with business professional or back office, positions available.

Kaai tells KTEN these career fairs are important because unemployment numbers are very low right now and many businesses in the area are still looking for quality applicants.

For more information on who’s putting together the career fair and pay scale/work environment, listen to the interview or call WST at 903-957-7408.