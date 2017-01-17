Charley Pride Coming to Texoma

LOVE COUNTY, OK -- A country music legend is coming to Texoma for a show this weekend.

Charley Pride will be playing at the Winstar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville this Friday night.

Peaking out in the mid seventies, Pride has 52 top 10 hits under his belt, 29 of which made it to number one.

Friday's show starts at 8 o'clock.

A few seats are still available starting at just $25.00, but they're going fast.

To grab a pair head on over to the Winstar website by clicking HERE

