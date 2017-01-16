Sherman approves multi-million dollar contract to expand water treatment plant

SHERMAN, TX -- Sherman moved closer to getting a bigger and better water treatment plant Monday afternoon.

The Greater Texoma Utility Authority gave the go ahead for an almost 24 million dollar contract to expand the existing water treatment plant.

It would double the capacity of the plant located La Cima road.

The GTUA received two bids for the construction and decided to go with the lowest bid of 23 point 8 million dollars.

"It's a good sized project yes, but it will, it will set the city up for future growth, and insure they're able to meet the demands of their growing population and the industrial growth as well,” said Drew Satterwhite with the Greater Texoma Utility Authority.

The Sherman City Council still has to approve the final contract. The Texas Water Development Board is expected to approve the money when it meets on January 25th.