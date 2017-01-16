Home Sees Significant Damage From Storms

MARIETTA, OK - A January night turned into what Oklahomans prepare for in April and May. After this family in Love County said a storm ripped the roof off of their house, tossed their camper 30 yards, and totaled their truck.

Willie Miller lives in the home, and he said, "I don't know it just happened. It didn't take but like thirty seconds from start to finish and it was over with."

Emergency managers say there was no tornado activity in the area, but the damage to the home looks like more than just from the wind.

"Last night was really weird, because on the radar there was no signature findings with anything remotely close to a tornado or wall cloud or anything like that."

But, the homeowners say, they aren't convinced.

"First thought, is we just thought it was high winds. But then the, after looking at the damage we realized it was more than just high winds."

Love county emergency manager, Nicanor Aldava said even in January, it is a good idea to keep an emergency storm kit filled with items like bottled water, flash lights blankets, and extra clothes.

"Just a good ole survival kit... cuz you never know. I mean, it... it'll throw you on the blind side. You just don't know."

As for the homeowners, they're glad no one was hurt. They say now, they're focused on moving forward.

Miller said, "My emotions are, it's a bad deal... but uh. You just have to rebuild and go on.