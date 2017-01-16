Father comes up with punishment after son vandalizes mailboxes

COLBERT, OK- Over a dozen mailboxes and street signs were damaged by vandals over the weekend. The Bryan County Sheriff says it happened on four different streets in Colbert.

They say juveniles ran over knocking down around 15 street signs and mail boxes. Several neighbors say they weren't too happy waking up to damaged property, but the parents of boy responsible says they're confident his punishment will change his ways.

Vernon Hall has had his fair share of vandals targeting his mailbox.

"This is the fifth time. They beat it up. Knocked the post down. This time I guess they hit it with a car and knocked it plum out of the ground," said Hall.

The Bryan County Sheriff's Office says the vandals beat and ran over the property on River Road, Chickasaw Road, Franklin Road and Highway 91. Leaving behind a mess for homeowners.

"I cussed a few words and said well it happened again," said Hall.

A sheriff's deputy caught up with the suspect during a traffic stop. Finding the SUV and determining it was used in the vandalism.

We spoke with the father of the boy responsible by phone who says his son knew better.

"Oh I was angry. I mean that's destruction of property. There's no excuse for that," said Dustin.

As a part of his punishment the boy and his father spent their Sunday going to each home and apologizing.

"I mean stuff don't just put itself up you have to work for it. And people have to take time out of their day to work," said Dustin.

And throughout the week the father is having is son help make the repairs.

"It it's broke, you fix it," said Dustin.

Hall believes they knew it was a mistake and he accepts their apology.

"Boys are boys. No hard feelings here," said Hall.

The Bryan County Sheriff says at this time the juvenile is looking at 15 counts of malicious activity.