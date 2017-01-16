Wind Rips Roof Off of Love County Home

LOVE COUNTY, OK -- Authorities say severe storms badly damaged a Texoma home Sunday.

Love County Emergency Management says the roof of a travel trailer in Overbrook, that's about two miles east of Lake Murray, was ripped off by high winds.

It happened about 9:45 Sunday night.

They say the roof rolled about 30 yards and became wedged under the back porch of another home.

They also say a well house and chicken coop were swept away.

Fortunately no one was hurt.