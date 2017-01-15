’Roo Men Drop Heartbreaker to Colorado College

SHERMAN, Texas – Colorado College knocked down two free throws with 0.8 seconds left to hand the Austin College men’s basketball team a heartbreaking 66-64 loss on Sunday afternoon in Hughey Gym. The ’Roos are now 6-10 overall and 2-3 in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

Austin College led by as many as 11 points early in the second half before Colorado College battled back and grabbed a seven point lead with two minutes left in the game. The Tigers led 63-57 before an Austin Wells three pointer pulled the ‘Roos to within three with 45 seconds remaining, and a basket by Jeremy Swisher cut it to a 64-62 game with 28 seconds on the clock.

The ‘Roos got the ball back after two missed free throws for the Tigers, and Austin Freet found Swisher to square things up at 64 apiece with 14 seconds remaining. However, Colorado College’s John Hatch drew a foul with under a second remaining and knocked down both free throws to give the Tigers the narrow win.

Austin College led through the first 12 minutes of the game, taking a 20-11 lead on a bucket by JP Feider, before Colorado College fought back to take its first lead of the game on free throws by Eric Houska to make it 22-21 with 7:50 left in the opening half. Austin College would answer with a 13-3 run to close out the opening half and take a 33-25 lead into the break.

The ‘Roos would once again lead through most of the second half before Houska took over for the Tigers, scoring 13 of his game-high 28 points in the final seven minutes of action, including a three pointer with 4:54 left to play to put Colorado College on top 54-52. The Tigers managed to hold onto the lead the rest of the way as Houska and Hatch combined to score the final 20 points in the game for Colorado College.

Swisher finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, and three assists to lead Austin College and Wells and Freet added 14 and 10, respectively. Feider just missed out on a double-double with nine points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Houska hit 5-of-7 three pointers on his way to 28, while Cooxooeii Black had 15 points and Hatch finished with 13 to pace the Tigers.

