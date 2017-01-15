Alcohol to blame for crash in Atoka County

ATOKA, COUNTY- Troopers say alcohol is to blame for a single car crash Saturday in Atoka County. OHP says just before 5p.m. Saturday, 60-year-old Jerry Watson of Atoka was driving on a county road east of Farris in Atoka County.

Troopers say the dodge pickup Watson was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and road sign and rolled over.

Watson was pinned for about 30 minutes. He was transported to a hospital in Tulsa in stable condition. In OHP's initial investigation they say it appears he was under the influence.

No word if he will be ticketed.