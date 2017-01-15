Pontotoc County house fire believed to be arson

PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK- authorities in Pontotoc County are investigating after an early morning fire Sunday they believe was set intentionally.

Sheriff John Christian says the fire was at a home near Stonewall off of State Highway 99-S.

Sheriff Christian says 18 year old Kalup Allen was found stumbling around the residence and arrested for public intoxication.

Shortly after, Sheriff Christian says crews found a wrecked car in a nearby creek with an elderly woman inside who said she was forced out of the home.

Authorities believe everything is connected and are investigating what happened.