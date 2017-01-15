Local Community Unites To Celebrate Martin Luther King Day

SHERMAN, TX--Dozens of people in Sherman gathered today to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A man who’s dream for racial equality and justice changed our nation.

“We will not go backwards as a country, we will not turn back the steps that have brought us to a place where we can be in a room together,” said Marjorie Hass the President of Austin College.

In the spirit of unity and reconciliation a rainbow of people stood together in interracial brother and sisterhood to celebrate the revolutionary dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Amidst a time of racial and political turmoil that has divided our nation.

“A huge lesson that the country needs to learn is how to love,” said local resident Clarissa Caballero.

United Bank and the Sherman Rotary sponsored a parade and service in remembrance of Dr. King’s dream, "a multiracial nation united in justice, peace and reconciliation," in the words of Coretta Scott King.

City councilman Charles Brown said we have to push his legacy forward to the next generation so we don’t continue to repeat the history of racism.

“I feel like we’re losing our legacy if our kids don’t read and don’t look at don’t study it,” he said. “We have to keep the dream alive.”

There’s still work to be done, but there’s hope for the next generation.