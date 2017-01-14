Four cars involved in crash on Highway 75

DENISON, TX- A major highway was shut down and nine people including an infant were taken to the hospital after a car crash Saturday morning.

It happened on Highway 75 near the Loy Lake Exit just after 11 Saturday morning. Denison Police say a vehicle crossed the median into the southbound lanes hitting another vehicle head on. That collision hit two more cars on the service road of Highway 75.

Police say nine people were taken to TMC including an infant. Southbound 75 was shut down for about an hour.

Police say everyone is expected to be okay.