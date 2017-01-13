A local casino is recognized with The AAA Four Diamond Award

DURANT, OK -- It's another big win for a local hotel and casino voted one of the best in Oklahoma.

The Choctaw Resort and Casino was named as one of the best in state by the "Home and Away" magazine.

The resort also won the "AAA Four Diamond Award" from the magazine for the 7th year in a row.

According to the magazine a diamond property is a refined resort with extensive amenities.

"Our associates who continue to give the best service in the area, the cleanliness of our property, the resort itself, I mean has so much to offer, so it's definitely a high prestige honor to receive this award," Jodi Pestka said.

Choctaw Resort and Casino will be featured in the January and February edition of Home and Away Magazine.