Sherman High School Students Build Transition House For Foster Kids

SHERMAN, TX—Some students with Sherman High School are putting on their hard hats to build a transition home for kids who age out of foster care.

The home is being built for the North Texas Youth Connection. It’s an organization that provides emergency shelter for young people who are homeless.

“They don’t know where to go they may not have anywhere to go to,” said Sherman High School Senior Preston Moreno.

That’s the bleak reality many kids in the foster care system face when they turn eighteen and age out.

But students in the architecture and construction program at Sherman High School are working their fingers to the bone to help change that outcome and give kids who age out a reason to hope.

Since last spring more than 20 students have been hammering away to build a transition home for former foster kids in need of a safe place to live.

They started laying out the blue print for the project after receiving a $25,000 grant from Lowe’s.

The instructor of the program Spencer Gartin reached out to the North Texas Youth Connection and asked to partner with them.

“These kids are the transition kids and they don’t have any place to go so it’s going to fill a need in our community,” said Gartin

Director of North Texas Youth Connection Sharon Watson said kids who age out are tossed into the real world alone and unprepared, without the right resources to successfully progress into adulthood.

“Kids who age out don’t have the parents to help them get insurance, get apartments, get cars,” Watson said.

Some of the students said providing a safe haven for kids who’ve been dealt a bad hand in life is a rewarding experience.

“It’s a pretty good feeling to know I’ve helped someone,” said high school junior Jose Cruz.

The students plan to finish building the house by the end of May.