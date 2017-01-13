Two people arrested after deputies find explosive device in home

SHERMAN, TX -- Police in Sherman released the names Friday of two people arrested in connection with an explosive device found in a home earlier this week.

Deputies say Brian Black, 37, and Kimberly Wrench, 38, were arrested on drug charges Thursday.

It happened when deputies were searching a home in the 700 block of Patricia Drive.

They say the device was safety detonated and we are told it was a pipe bomb.

Black and Wrench are both charged with possession of a controlled substance. They are being held at the Grayson County Jail on $50,000 and $15,000 bonds.