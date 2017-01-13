Two people arrested after deputies find explosive device in home

The suspect in several break-ins is wearing a superheo mask as a disguise.More >>
The mysterious death of a 17-year-old girl adds a tragic new twist to the story of Dr. Howard Gregg Diamond, who was jailed on federal charges after being linked to at least seven overdose deaths.More >>
Police say it looks like the driver of a tanker truck carrying flammable liquid was traveling too fast when the big rig overturned in Madill Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The staff at Lakeland Manor nursing home said they believe 69-year-old Larry Herren left just minutes after he was told to go to bed on June 28. That was the last time he is known to have been seen alive.More >>
This levy has actually been discussed for a long time now, after flooding claimed lives and caused millions of dollars in damage about 10 years ago.More >>
Investigators blame excessive speed for the crash near Caney late Monday night that killed 25-year-old Kimberlie Beckworth of Tushka.More >>
The city is leading a drive to send care packages to Sherman police officer Tom Caver while he's on reserve duty in Afghanistan.More >>
After years of operating shorthanded, the Sherman police department is finally back to full strength. The department has grown a lot under the direction of Chief FloresMore >>
The funds will be sued to smooth some stretches of pavement in low to moderate income neighborhoods.More >>
The occupants of the car -- identified as David Cloud and Tasha Coody -- were arrested without incident in the parking lot of a nursing home.More >>
