New Branding Leads to Controversy

ARDMORE, OK -- Social media is buzzing with questions about the cost of something that is supposed to be bringing in more money.

"I think $50,000 for a logo change is a huge waste of money, why do you say that, because we could fix the streets or help poor people rather than a new logo," Ardmore resident J.J. Jordan says.

The feeling is mutual to most on Facebook who believe that $45,000 just isn’t worth it.

The Ardmore Tourism Authority unveiled its new brand Wednesday that features a red capital ‘A’ with a gemstone in the middle, and a tagline that reads, ‘take a closer look.’

"What we're talking about is, explore Ardmore, take a little closer look, we have hidden gems everywhere and that’s part of what we're going to do," Ardmore Tourism Authority President Mita Bates says.

The tourism authority hired a creative company based in Tulsa, to design the new brand for the city of Ardmore, but at the tourist’s expense.

And Bates says that is where the confusion should be clarified.

"That room tax was voted on by citizens, back in 2003, and that 5%, 40% of it was dedicated to tourism promotion," Bates says.

One Ardmore resident posted on Facebook saying, "since ya’ll are so irresponsible with our tax dollars maybe next time you should ask for the towns opinion first".

Many Ardmore citizens expressed their concern, believing their own personal sales tax money would be spent on something they didn’t get to vote on.

But officials say it’s not the Ardmore citizen’s money, it’s the visitors.

"I realize it's a lot of money now but once more tourists and people start coming in, the more they’ll realize that Ardmore really is a diamond in the rough," Ardmore resident Katie-Mae Taylor says.

The tourism authority hopes that this rebrand will convey who Ardmore is, what they do, and why they do it.