Local Safe and Organic Cleaning Product Company Taking Off

If you're looking for a cleaning product that's non-toxic and safe for your family, Oklahoman mother, entrepreneur, wife, and former attorney, Amber Malcom, has a solution for you.

As Shabby Chick's Smart Clean founder, Malcom says her products not only get the incredibly hard jobs done, but all of the ingredients are natural.

On Wednesday, January 18th, she will be heading to a casting call for Shark Tank, and on Friday, January 20th, they'll be available for your purchase in person at the Dallas Market Place.

Listen to the interview for more information or visit www.shabbychickcleaners.com.