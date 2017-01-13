Teenager shoots man during a fight

HEALDTON, OK -- Police in Healdton say a fight between an 18-year-old man and another man got heated.

They say the teenager shot the man in the stomach with a 22 caliber handgun.

It happened on Texas Street in Healdton this Thursday night.

The man who was shot was taken to Mercy Hospital and will undergo surgery.

There's no word on his condition.

The case has been handed off to the district attorney's office.

The men's names are not being released.