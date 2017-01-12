Fire departments hold "Guns n' Hoses" blood drive

WAPANUCKA, OK- Local volunteer fire departments in one county are battling it out in a blood drive battle. The "Guns n' hoses" blood drive is tomorrow at the Wapanucka Community Center.

The fire departments in Johnston County are challenging one another to see which department can donate the most blood.

To donate you do need to bring your ID. The blood drive is Friday from 5 to 8 p-m.