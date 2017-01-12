City of Sherman breaks ground on new lumber company

SHERMAN, TX- Good news for Sherman. The Sherman Economic Development Corporation broke ground on a new facility bringing with it more jobs. The San Antonio based J.P Hart Lumber Company has officially picked the city of Sherman the place to build a new shop.

Thursday morning city leaders broke ground in Sherman's industrial park for the new company on the city's south side. Construction has already started on the 95,000 square foot facility.

The lumber company that's been in business since the 1930's and will help the housing and commercial industries. The Sherman plant will be the 7th plant to be built.

With the new company comes an economic growth with more jobs to be offered. City officials say the company will be a huge asset to Sherman.

"We need more single family homes, more multifamily apartments and as a result we're bringing developers in that are looking at sites to build those homes, because they're seeing a demand and of course demand brings in business," said President of the Sherman Economic Development Corporation John Plotnik.

J.P Hart Lumber is being built on the north west corner of Progress and Howe Drive.