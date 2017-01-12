Pursuit spans across three cities in local county

CARTER COUNTY, OK – A chaotic day for authorities in Carter County as police with several department chased a suspect through three cities.

Officers say Thurman Hammons, 25, was finally caught late Thursday afternoon.

He’s accused of stealing a truck in Ringling that morning then driving it to Ardmore where he stole a bottle of tequila from a liquor store.

They say he ditched the truck when they found him and tried to run, but police found him behind a home on Travertine and Briarwood in Ardmore.