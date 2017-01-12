Small Town Deals With Big Water Issues

ROFF, OK - Mary Mayes says since last Friday, the gas station where she works has had water pouring on it from the water tower.

Like most people in the small town of Roff, she just wants answers.

"Hey folks, let us know what’s going on. And let’s try to get this fixed... you know... you know surely there's somewhere we can get it fixed."

The Mayer of Roff did not want to go on camera, but he did say that the city council members are currently looking for ways to fix the problem.

Until then, citizens say, they're fed up.

Tonya Jenkins says "Fix it. Because.... just the quality of the water alone is horrible. It affects my water pressure... it affects... I'm sure the whole town's water pressure. You know... it just...I can't flush my toilet, I can't take a shower, there’s just not enough water pressure."

Officials say they still haven't been able to find the cause of the leak, but Aidan Jenkins says he thinks he knows what may have happened.

"All of a sudden, I hear a boom. It sounded like a gun went off."

Ever since that boom, Jenkins says, the water pressure has been next to nothing.

Frustrated residents hope the problem is fixed soon.

Mary Mayes said, "I… I believe all of us are in the dark, there's things going on that, you know, we're not getting told, and when you ask about it you know, you just don't get the answers."

The water tower has been temporarily shut off by city officials until further notice.