Investigators Serve Narcotics Search Warrant, Find Explosive Device In Home

SHERMAN, TX—It was a scary morning for people in one Sherman neighborhood after an explosive device was found inside a home.

On edge neighbors crowded around outside their homes watching as investigators exposed the danger they never knew was lurking next door.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the device Thursday morning while they were serving a narcotics search warrant in the 700 block of Patricia Drive in Sherman.

They quickly reached out to the ATF and the Plano Bomb Squad was called in. With a loud short blast, the device was safely detonated.

“Two people have been arrested in connection with that search warrant one of them is a male one of them is a female they have been arrested on narcotics charges,” said Lt. Sarah Bigham.

Investigators said there isn’t any danger to the public but neighbors on Patricia Drive said they feel uneasy knowing there were drugs and an explosive device right next door.

“it’s a really scary thing you know just living in neighborhoods like this you just really never know what will go on,” said Erica Mitchell.

Another neighbor shared Mitchell’s sentiment. “Very disturbing that anyone would have devices like that,” Bobby Richardson said.

Mitchell said she’s taking greater precautions.

“Just have to keep a look out on things and make sure you’re on top,” she said.

So far the names of the two people who were arrested have not been released. They are facing drug charges. There’s no word yet on what they may have been planning to do with the explosive device.