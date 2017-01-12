Texoma Volunteer Wins Award for Shriners Hospital for Children

Texoma man, Paul Bruce, has become a legend for Shriners Hospital for Children.

He recently received an award for driving more than 50,000 miles, which he says is more than anyone ever has.

His voluntary job is to pick-up and drop of children at the hospital, and the community, including his daughter Vicky Bishop, couldn’t be prouder.

He says his why is simply, “I love kids.”

Watch his inspiring story.