Suspicious Package Found After Narcotics Search Warrant in Sherman

SHERMAN, TX - KTEN has received numerous phone calls about a potential bomb threat at the Sherman High School. Sherman Police say there was not a bomb threat at the high school.

Authorities say the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office county sheriff's office was serving a warrant for narcotics to a home in the 700 block of South Patricia drive this. According to the Sheriff’s Facebook page, an explosive device was located.

As a precaution they have closed the road and called in a bomb squad to detonate the device. There is no threat to the public at this time.

KTEN news has crews on scene. Stay with KTEN.com for the latest.

Try to avoid the area if possible.