LIFESTYLE: Planning Your Way Into the New Year

LIFESTYLE: If you're looking to start off on the right foot this year, watch this interview to see how you can organize your time, food, and efforts. Lifestyle Expert, Trista Perot will give you a look at some planners making waves in 2017. To find out more information you can visit her website mommyupgrade.com. 