Car broken into while at a repair shop in Denison

DENISON, TX -- Police are looking for a crook who broke into a car that was being worked on at a shop.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at a repair shop in the 100 block of West Day Street.

Officers in Denison say the thief got away with a credit card, phone chargers, sunglasses and other items.

An employee with the shop called the customer to tell him his car was burglarized.

Police say the credit card has been used at several local businesses which they hope leads them to a suspect.