A Former Carter County Deputy Dies

CARTER COUNTY -- A former Carter County deputy has died after he was in a car accident last week.

Gary Smith passed away Tuesday night from injuries he sustained in the crash.

Police say Smith's car flipped over several times after he drove through four lanes of traffic hitting a fence.

He was flown to a hospital in Plano in critical condition.

His family has received an outpouring of support through social media.

People across the county say Smith was an amazing person.