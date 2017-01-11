A Former Carter County Deputy Dies

Russell Eugene Smith was taken into custody Friday after what Sheriff Chris Bryant is calling a thorough investigation that lasted for weeks.More >>
Ruben Christopher Jenkins of Allen, Texas, was taken into custody late Saturday night in connection with the shooting death of Corey Lamar.
GAINESVILLE, TX -- Friday night was the beginning of the tenth annual rodeo in Gainesville. Our own Cash Payne put on his boots and headed out there and he has the skinny on this Texas-town tradition.
"It kind of alleviates the cost for people who just don't have the income, but yet they love their dog," said DeLisa Taylor, board director of Ardmore Animal Care.
"I didn't have any shoes; we had a neighbor bring me some shoes, and my son-in-law some shoes," Tim Edwards said. "They had to bring him some clothes, too ... he was in a towel."
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has launched his re-election campaign with no challengers yet in sight and a new immigration crackdown that could test Hispanic voters in 2018.
Former Love County Sheriff Joe Russell got a traffic ticket dismissed by the police chief in Wilson, Oklahoma.
Charges say the four had unnecessary and improperly prescribed toxicology and DNA cancer screening tests which were billed to military insurer TRICARE.
The U.S. Geological Survey says several earthquakes have struck north-central Oklahoma, including one with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2.
The goal of the city's Main Street Improvement Program is to beautify the downtown district without damaging its historic heritage.
