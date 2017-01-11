$20,000 in equipment stolen from local shop

SHERMAN, TX- A gutter shop in Sherman says an employee stole $20,000 worth of equipment from them and it was all caught on camera. It happened Monday night. Daniel Inman, one of the store owners was leaving and told the employee to lock up. When Inman came to work Tuesday morning he says the shop was unlocked and tools gone.

Surveillance video shows someone backing up a trailer full of tools, and once out of view the suspect wipes it clean.

"He took our ability to operate on a daily basis," said Inman.

The trailer belongs to Aplus Gutters in Sherman. Business owner Daniel Inman says the man behind the wheel was an employee. He says the trailers are usually stocked full with roughly $20,000 in equipment.

"We have a seamless gutter machine. All our tools, drills, stands. Just all of our equipment to hang gutters with," said Inman.

The theft happened Monday. Inman left work just after five that evening. The employee who Inman says was one of their best was left to close down the shop. The next morning something didn't add up.

"I saw my fork lift left outside. Which I put up before I left. That was my first red flag. When I went to check on the work he had done, I found my trailer had been wiped clean," said Inman.

Inman says the employee also has a company credit card that he's been using. The owners aren't too happy about being taken advantage of.

"It's a big hit. Any type of company that loses $20,000 overnight, it's not going to be a good thing," said Inman.

Sherman Police are investigating. Inman says he could have gotten away with a lot more and is turning this incident into a learning experience.

"Keep a closer eye on people you think you trust and definitely don't let your guard down," said Inman.

That employee has not been identified. Inman says thanks to resources they have they're still able to work.