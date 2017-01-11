Local Student’s Investment Fund Exceeds One Million Dollars

SHERMAN, TX - Austin College in Sherman is teaching students about the stock market, while raising money for scholarships with their investments.

Austin college was given a generous donation ten years ago, which launched their stock market program.

That money has been used to show students how to make smart investments based on data, and not their emotions.

Eric Summerlin is a student in the program, and he said he has learned to look at numbers.

"I don't invest in Mcdonald's just because i love mcdoubles, it's more about their financial statement."

Students say not only are learning the

"ins and outs" of the stock market, but they're finding other unexpected interests.

Andres Revria, another student at Austin College said, “I have learned a ton, just about just businesses that I otherwise, I wouldn't even think about, uh in everyday life."

This week, the Dow Jones is expected to reach a historical milestone of 20,000 points.

Students and faculty alike are anticipating that their earnings will increase even more.

"Our goal is to keep it at a million dollars. So we were given a million dollars originally by a donor... and every year, anything excess of that million dollars we pull out - this year because we have had a very good year we have the opportunity - presuming that it stays at that level, we could even pull out more, we might be able to pull up to three or four hundred thousand dollars out."

That three or four hundred thousand dollars, they say, goes right back to the students.

"Yes we offer anywhere from ten to twenty scholarships uh, per year, on the basis of this, and so the students, uh it helps reduce the cost of education for all of them."

Summerlin said that Wednesday alone, their port folio had gone up about point fifteen percent, which is equal to fifty two thousand dollars.