Local Soup Kitchen Searching For A New Home Needs Donations

DENISON, TX—A local soup kitchen is asking for donations to help them find a place to serve the community.

With stomach rumbling, dozens of people in need line up, patient waiting to be served a hot meal. Those down on their luck said they depend on the Denison Soup Kitchen to keep from going hungry.

“I do have a roof over my head but there’s been times it’s hard for my husband and I to get food,” said local resident Sandra Freeman.

But their safety net is being jeopardized; starting on Friday the soup kitchen will be out in the street.

“It’s heart breaking, it just breaks our heart and it just seems like they’re fighting a losing battle,” said Carolyn Landmon a volunteer at the soup kitchen.

Since November, Center Cross Ministries has been operating the kitchen out of the Denison Public Library as a temporary solution to their need for housing, but last month they were asked to leave.

“The city of Denison in conjunction with Grayson College, they’re going to be holding GED classes in this room and they need it for that purpose,” said Alan Bernard Founder of Center Cross Ministries.

Director of the library Kimberly Bowen said they had previously committed to the class months before allowing the soup kitchen to move in.

Now the ministry is packing their bags.

“We’ll be serving out of our vehicle over the next few weeks until a location is found. It’s not the most desired situation for us, but we’re very happy to try and meet the needs of those who have need,” said Bernard.

Bernard said they’ve been working with the city to find a permanent place to serve people like Sandra Freeman that depend on them for a place to eat.

“They don’t just say okay get your food and get out,” she said. “They counsel people when they need help and when I walk through that door I feel the love, they care.”

