Police Searching For Teddy Bear Bandits

MARIETTA, OK -- A local flower shop is broken into, exactly one year since they were last burglarized.

And now police in Marietta are looking for 2 thieves.

It happened early Monday morning, at Rodney’s flower shop, in the 200 block of Highway 77.

Surveillance video shows a suspect in a black hoodie hammering out windows and stealing several large stuffed animals.

"Why a stuffed animal and who knows? Why they would take something of that value when there are so many other things that could have been taken," Rodney’s flower shop owner, Rodney Pennington asks.

Pennington says he cannot believe he is a victim of a burglary for a second time, when in the same week in January, last year, he was robbed off all of his cash from his register.

"Why me, again?"

But this time, only life sized stuffed animals were taken, a Dalmatian dog, a lion, and your classic Valentine bear; a total of 9 animals, all priced around $250 a piece.

"This business is taking precautions to protect against these type of situations by adding surveillance and security systems, unfortunately that alone was not enough in this case to keep that from happening," Marietta Police Chief Dustin Scott says.

Marietta police say the two suspects caused about $2,500 worth of property damage after smashing in two display windows.

"I just can’t imagine high school kids doing that so it must be younger kids, but I would hate to think that too," Marietta resident, Sue Hambrick says.

The getaway car is a small red four door, and the driver’s description is unknown but police say they're following leads.

Marietta police say they are determined to catch these burglars, so if you have any information you are urged to call the police department immediately.