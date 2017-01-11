McKenna Eubank grew up in Purcell, Oklahoma, before joining the KTEN news team in December 2016.

She graduated college in three years with a degree in communication and a minor in liberal arts from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, where she played softball on a full-ride scholarship.

McKenna has known she wanted to be a news reporter since she was six years old, and she is excited to finally begin her career at KTEN.

In her free time, McKenna enjoys working out, singing, and spending time with friends, family, and her pet bunny named Pearl.

One interesting fact about McKenna is that she also has a license to practice cosmetology in the state of Oklahoma, and loves to cut, color, and style hair for her friends and family.

McKenna would love to connect with you on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. E-mail your news story ideas to her at meubank@kten.com.