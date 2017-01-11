GRAYSON COUNTY, TC – The Relay for Life kick-off event will be held at the Texoma Medical Center, Thursday, January 12th from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. All are welcome to the expo to join the fight against cancer in expectation for the Relay for Life event May 19th. The walk will be held at Grayson College beginning at 7:00 p.m. Anyone looking for more information can visit relayforlife.org/graysoncotx.