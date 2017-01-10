Flores sworn in as Sherman Police Chief

SHERMAN, TX- It's official. The city of Sherman's new police chief, Zachary Flores was sworn in Tuesday night. Chief Flores described the night as overwhelming and humbling. To make the night more heartwarming, his father, a deputy chief in North Texas had the honors of pinning his son.

Big smiles and a lot of hugs filled the Sherman City Council room Tuesday evening. All welcoming Sherman's new police chief. Zachary Flores.

"It's overwhelming. The show of support from city council, city management, the citizens that came, my family and friends," said Chief Flores.

Flores started his career right here in Sherman as a patrol officer in 2007. He worked his way up to sergeant. Worked for the city and is now chief of police.

"I have a sense of loyalty to the city. This place definitely feels like home," said Chief Flores.

Chief Flores is following the footsteps of man who knows him best. His father. Deputy Chief Robert Flores of the Allen Police Department. Who had the honor of pinning his son.

"It's beyond words. I'm just so excited for Zachary and I'm so proud of him," said his father.

"It was very exciting and emotional to be able to have him do that. I don't think it's very often when you end up with two chiefs in the same family," said Chief Flores.

A mirrored image of what a chief is supposed to be.

"He's been a good example of kind of what follow and a sounding board I can bounce things off of," said Chief Flores.

His father says he believes his son is the perfect fit for the job.

"One thing about Zachary is anything he does he gives his whole heart. He's not going to do anything half way. Anything he does," said his father.

The ceremony was centered around family and faith. It ended with a prayer for the new leadership and the entire police force. Something Chief Flores says is the center of the department.

"It's the foundation of what we do. We can't go very far without it. To have our faith, our family and jobs interrelated, again that's our foundation and it's what helps us do the right thing and serve our community in the right way," said Chief Flores.

Now on duty, the new chief says a main goal is to provide a work place every officer wants to come to.

"The job of a police officer is difficult enough. I want a place where they're comfortable enough, a place where they can grow," said Chief Flores.

Next month Chief Flores says he meets with investigators to work on unsolved cases. Also an interesting fact, Chief Flores is the first minority chief in the city of Sherman.