Gunter Tiger football team recognized by County Commissioners for state title

GUNTER, TX -- A local high school football team was recognized Tuesday by county leaders for taking home a state title.

The Gunter Tiger Football Team was congratulated for their outstanding football season at the Grayson County Commissioner’s Court Tuesday morning.

Two players on the team were named all state after their state championship victory against the Boling Bulldogs.

Their head coach Jake Fieszel was also named coach of the year.

“I think that going out there into each game they knew that they could count on each other, and they had eachother’s back,” said Jake Fieszel, Gunter Head Football Coach, “I don't know that we were the most talented team in every single game, but I know that we were the best overall team."

The county also recognized all the coaches for building a team that displayed discipline, character and commitment to student athletics.