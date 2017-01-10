Tornados Cost Oklahoma More than One Billion Dollars in 2016

SULPHUR, OK -- People in the area say the Tornado happened in just a matter of minutes, but it could take years before all repairs are made.

A recent federal report says severe thunderstorms and tornado outbreaks across the south last year, including here in Oklahoma - made the list of weather events that costs more than a billion dollars in damage.

Dalton brown is just one of many in Murray County that are still picking up the pieces after a tornado damaged his home.

It all happened on may 9th of last year.

"Oh yea it was a straight to the gut feeling. Really didn't know nothing. Thought we was alright but then we came back and it was just… everything was destroyed."

Even for officials, that day was one they will never forget.

"As it went over me, it was rain wrapped. And I couldn't see it. It was not a fun thing. Your adrenaline gets high... uh, you get really nervous about the people in the area, wondering about lives of the citizens in that area."

Fortunately, Gary Ligon says no lives were lost in Murray county that day, but many people were left without a home.

"One travel trailer throwed out in my pasture, a friend’s pasture, had my 16 foot trailer throwed down by his house, and everything. So... it’s a spooky feeling."

Bobby Smith and his family have already spent close to $20,000 dollars on repairs to their home.

But, like many others, they just feel lucky to be alive.

“I had a 11 day old great-grand-son that was here with us so we ended up going to the cellar. He rode it out with the rest of us."

Last year tornadoes happened in Garvin, Murray, Pontotoc, Johnston, Coal and Bryan counties.

Out of those counties, there were two fatalities in Garvin and Johnston County.