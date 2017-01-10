Second Arrest in Auto Burglary Case

CARTER COUNTY, OK -- Deputies in Carter County have arrested a second suspect, in a string of car break-ins.

18 year old Simon Gonzalez Jr. is accused of trying to use a credit card that police believe he stole from someone's car.

Deputies in Carter County say nearly 20 cars were broken into last month through the new year.

They say almost all of those cars were left unlocked.

Last week, deputies arrested 18-year-old Nathaniel Jones, after a homeowner caught him lurking around their truck.

Deputies say the teenager's arrests are not related.