OSBI Signs Agreement with their First County Sheriffs Office

CARTER COUNTY, OK -- The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is teaming up with their first sheriff's office to help with any future officer involved shootings.

The director of OSBI signed an agreement with the Carter County sheriff’s office this afternoon.

The document states that all officer involved shootings and inmate related deaths will be investigated by the state run agency.

OSBI agents met with the Ardmore police chief last week to assure the same agreement.

Sheriff Chris Bryant believes this contract will help to eliminate any personal vendettas a local law enforcement agency could have.

“God forbid there is an officer involved shooting in the county or in the city, there is complete, no questions asked, they have an outside agency coming in to be able to conduct the investigation without any outside interference," Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant says.

The Carter County agreement does not include official agreements for the arrestee clause, meaning the sheriff’s department does not have to call OSBI if someone in the offices custody dies.