Ardmore Man is Arrested After Failing to Register as a Sex Offender

ARDMORE, OK -- A registered sex offender was arrested today, after police say he was caught driving to a local children's shelter.

36 year old Kenneth Russell was arrested around 2 a.m. this morning after failing to register as a sex offender.

Ardmore police say after Russell arrived back in Ardmore, after moving, he failed to register as a sex offender.

Russell was originally labeled as a registered offender for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct in Michigan.

Police say that charge is the equivalent of 2nd degree rape in Oklahoma.

“The initial stop, when he was placed in custody was for a traffic violation, the vehicle had a head light or a tail light that was out,” Ardmore Police Captain Keith Ingle says.

Russell is registered in three other states as well.