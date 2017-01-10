Sherman man arrested for hitting another man with a flashlight - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman man arrested for hitting another man with a flashlight

SHERMAN, TX -- A Sherman man faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon after police say he hit another man in the head with a flashlight.

Forty year old Anthony Sopko was arrested yesterday at a home in the 1300 block of Blanton Drive.

Officers say a woman there claimed Sopko was trying to kill her.

When officers arrived they heard screaming and banging.

There's no word on the other man's condition.