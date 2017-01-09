Local animal shelter wins two grants through national campaign

DENISON, TX -- A local animal shelter is celebrating after winning two grants within the last month.

The Denison Animal Welfare Group, also known as DAWG, recently won two $5,000 grants from the Petco Holiday Wishes campaign.

Heather Keener of Denison shared her dog's story in the campaign, giving the shelter a chance at a grant.

Thanks to all those who voted, they were able to receive the money.

“What's next is us continuing to get cats and dogs adopted, we're going to continue to push to try to get donations, you can always if you want to donate five dollars, a hundred dollars, any amount is not too much or too small," said Brandy Barnard, a volunteer with the shelter.

The welfare group says the money will go toward building a new shelter.

For more information on DAWG, click here.