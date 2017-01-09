A Sherman man is accused of aggravated assault - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

A Sherman man is accused of aggravated assault

SHERMAN, TX -- A Sherman man is behind bars after assaulting another man

Officers responded to a disturbance at the 2100 block on Texoma Parkway.

The victim told officers he had been hit in the head with a flash light by 37-year old Joshua Barrier.

Barrier was arrested and is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.