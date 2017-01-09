Police look for four people in aggravated robbery

SHERMAN,TX--- Residents are uneasy after learning one man was robbed in his apartment here in the Highland Park Village.

"like i have questions now..is people watching or anything."

Sherman Police say around 1:15 Saturday morning four people were inside with the man who rents the apartment, when one pulled a gun.

"one of the males pulled a gun and some of his property was taken."

The four suspects ran off before police could get there. Police say it appears only electronics were taken from the apartment.

"I think there was some cell phones, or something like that taken. I don't think it was any large amounts of property or jewelry or anything like that. It was just small items."

Those living in Highland Park Village say this type of crime is shocking.

"This is really a quiet complex. I'm stunned that someone would even do such a crime like that."

Police say this wasn't a random robbery. Investigators are getting different stories and are hoping the four will fess up.

"They themselves, the people that are involved in this, if they want to come in and give their side of the story they need to contact us."

In the meantime area neighbors are keeping their eyes open and locking up.

"We have a bunch of locks on the door and a dog so I'm pretty sure he'll notify us." >