Local Light Display is Still Up, But not Shining

ARDMORE, OK -- More than a week into the new year, the city's Christmas decorations are still up.

Take-down is going slower than usual this year, after they lost their helpers from the department of corrections.

Eddie Gothaod has worked for the city of Ardmore for 16 years.

He says this year, the city was unexpectedly left without enough help.

"So, we've had to hire seasonal help, with the guys we do have. So we've kinda been short handed this year too."

"The Department of Corrections of Oklahoma says every single one of their work centers was shut down. Meaning jobs like this, are left to the small group of men and women at Ardmore parks and rec."

According to the D.O.C, $800,000 per year was needed to keep the work centers open. A luxury they say Oklahoma just can't afford.

"Really we uh… Thought they were very beneficial to us and not just with the lights, but they helped all over the city. Um. and not just in this department."

Workers say even though they are short handed, a little team work goes a long way.

"It’s a little bit harder... but if we all work together and like I said we be safe and we work together we pretty much... it goes the same way."

Parks and Recreations director, Teresa Ervin says it may take crews until mid February to take down the display, which she says could contain millions of individual lights. But, Gothoad says the look on kids faces when they see the lights twinkling, makes it all worthwhile.

"Oh yea it's... I mean when you see the joy on the kids faces it really makes a... makes your day go a lot better when they come out and see the lights smiling and enjoying it."

Ervin says despite the bump in the road... the preliminary reports say this year’s festival was very successful.