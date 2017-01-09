Local Light Display is Still Up, But not Shining

"It kind of alleviates the cost for people who just don't have the income, but yet they love their dog," said DeLisa Taylor, board director of Ardmore Animal Care.More >>
"It kind of alleviates the cost for people who just don't have the income, but yet they love their dog," said DeLisa Taylor, board director of Ardmore Animal Care.More >>
"I didn't have any shoes; we had a neighbor bring me some shoes, and my son-in-law some shoes," Tim Edwards said. "They had to bring him some clothes, too ... he was in a towel."More >>
"I didn't have any shoes; we had a neighbor bring me some shoes, and my son-in-law some shoes," Tim Edwards said. "They had to bring him some clothes, too ... he was in a towel."More >>
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has launched his re-election campaign with no challengers yet in sight and a new immigration crackdown that could test Hispanic voters in 2018.More >>
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has launched his re-election campaign with no challengers yet in sight and a new immigration crackdown that could test Hispanic voters in 2018.More >>
Former Love County Sheriff Joe Russell got a traffic ticket dismissed by the police chief in Wilson, Oklahoma.More >>
Former Love County Sheriff Joe Russell got a traffic ticket dismissed by the police chief in Wilson, Oklahoma.More >>
Charges say the four had unnecessary and improperly prescribed toxicology and DNA cancer screening tests which were billed to military insurer TRICARE.More >>
Charges say the four had unnecessary and improperly prescribed toxicology and DNA cancer screening tests which were billed to military insurer TRICARE.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey says several earthquakes have struck north-central Oklahoma, including one with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey says several earthquakes have struck north-central Oklahoma, including one with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2.More >>
The goal of the city's Main Street Improvement Program is to beautify the downtown district without damaging its historic heritage.More >>
The goal of the city's Main Street Improvement Program is to beautify the downtown district without damaging its historic heritage.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Thursday the body is believed to be that of 41-year-old Harold Jones of Broken Bow.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Thursday the body is believed to be that of 41-year-old Harold Jones of Broken Bow.More >>
Ardmore police said they are treating this investigation as a crime scene.More >>
Ardmore police said they are treating this investigation as a crime scene.More >>
Jonathan Braun, 58, was shot and killed on May 22 in the parking lot of Grandma's Indoor Gun Range on Highway 70 east of Ardmore.More >>
Jonathan Braun, 58, was shot and killed on May 22 in the parking lot of Grandma's Indoor Gun Range on Highway 70 east of Ardmore.More >>