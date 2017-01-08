Flu Season Expected to be Severe

ARDMORE, OK -- United States health officials say flu season typically peaks in February, but here at home, doctors are already seeing more flu cases than usual.

"Flu season just hit in the past couple weeks, we've seen a lot since Christmas Eve, so. It’s expected to hit even worse."

Emily Curran says this year’s flu season will look very different from last year's.

"2013 and 14 was... pretty bad… skipped last year, but this year is expected to be worse than the past couple years."

Local experts say this flu season was expected to be severe, and Curran says, getting the flu shot is not only important for your health, but the health of those around you.

"A lot of people are anti-vaccination because they've heard, or read on the internet that there's so much stuff in them, but I would much rather my kid have symptoms from that, than flu, or whooping cough or you know, stuff like that."

Curran says getting the flu shot doesn't guarantee that you won't still get the virus, but it does mean that if you do, your symptoms won’t be as severe.

If you feel like you may have the flu, doctors say to be very careful not to spread germs to others.

"Fever… at least 24 hours... you don’t - you wanna be fever free, if you feel that you have to go out in public, wear a mask. I mean... protect everybody. I mean... like I said, proper hand washing, germ-ex..."

Officials at the Urgent Care say in just the last two weeks, they have seen thirty to forty confirmed cases.