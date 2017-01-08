20 Texoma athletes make The Oklahoman's All-State

The Oklahoman released its full roster for the 104th Oklahoma All-State football team. 20 of our Texoma athletes were included into the list.
FIRST TEAM:
OL: Tyreece Lott, Ardmore
SECOND TEAM:
RB: Eli Paul, Plainview
THIRD TEAM:
TE: Baron Odom, Wynnewood
OL: Jonathan Wright, Plainview
DB: Kobe Brewster, Plainview
HONORABLE MENTIONS:
QB - Garrett Voyles, Kingston; RB - Cody Flesher, Kingston; Marcus Knowles, Wynnewood; Colton Skadal, Pauls Valley; LINE - David Hemphill, Coalgate; Micah Hutchins, Ada; Spencer Somerville, Plainview; LB - Brandon Conner, Kingston; Brody Odom, Wynnewood; Lane Ross, Plainview; Austin Teacle, Plainview; Nick Weldon, Ardmore; DB - Zane Hudson, Plainview; Colton Keith, Wynnewood; Jamey Williams, Wynnewood
