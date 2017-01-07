Ada Teen Flown to Hospital Following Inner Tube Accident

PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK -- What was supposed to be a fun day on the snow took a turn for the worse for a 14 year old Ada girl.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says she crashed while playing on an inner-tube.

It happened on County Road 1570 just west of Ada in Pontotoc County, Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say the inner-tube was being pulled by an ATV using a rope, when she fell off of it, and landed face down.

She was flown to O.U. Medical Center in Oklahoma City with serious head injuries.

Her name is not being released because she is a minor.