The Day After the Storm Causes Trouble

Dr. Howard Gregg Diamond was arrested on Tuesday and charged with prescribing drugs "without a legitimate medical purpose."More >>
Dr. Howard Gregg Diamond was arrested on Tuesday and charged with prescribing drugs "without a legitimate medical purpose."More >>
Backpacks filled with school supplies will be waiting for primary, elementary and middle school students in Marietta on August 17.More >>
Backpacks filled with school supplies will be waiting for primary, elementary and middle school students in Marietta on August 17.More >>
Construction workers placed the final beam on Texoma Medical Center's $50 million expansion project Wednesday.More >>
Construction workers placed the final beam on Texoma Medical Center's $50 million expansion project Wednesday.More >>
In a written statement, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said the arrest of Lindsay Daniels is part of a nationwide crackdown on health care fraud.More >>
In a written statement, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said the arrest of Lindsay Daniels is part of a nationwide crackdown on health care fraud.More >>
Dive teams were dispatched to an area in the Little Mineral Arm section of the lake near Lighthouse Resort and MarinaMore >>
Dive teams were dispatched to an area in the Little Mineral Arm section of the lake near Lighthouse Resort and MarinaMore >>
A federal agent says a 28-year-old man has been arrested following a pipe bomb explosion in front of a northeast Oklahoma Air Force recruiting center.More >>
A federal agent says a 28-year-old man has been arrested following a pipe bomb explosion in front of a northeast Oklahoma Air Force recruiting center.More >>
Police were waiiting for Kaylie Nichole Lizalde, 22, after she allegedly left her five-year-old boy alone with her seven-month-old sister.More >>
Police were waiiting for Kaylie Nichole Lizalde, 22, after she allegedly left her five-year-old boy alone with her seven-month-old sister.More >>
On Wednesday morning, rescue teams found the body of a 60-year-old man who fell into Clear Boggy Creek on Monday evening.More >>
On Wednesday morning, rescue teams found the body of a 60-year-old man who fell into Clear Boggy Creek on Monday evening.More >>
According to a preliminary report, the car with a flat tire was parked on the shoulder of the northbound I-35 lanes, partially blocking the inside lane of traffic.More >>
According to a preliminary report, the car with a flat tire was parked on the shoulder of the northbound I-35 lanes, partially blocking the inside lane of traffic.More >>
Two generations of a family were fishing early Tuesday when their boat got caught in a whirlpool near the dam.More >>
Two generations of a family were fishing early Tuesday when their boat got caught in a whirlpool near the dam.More >>