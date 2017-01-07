The Day After the Storm Causes Trouble

ARDMORE, OK -- It is the day after what some are calling the 'icepocalypse' in Ardmore and damage has definitely been done.

For a 10 year old kid, snow days are the best days.

"We like to try and build little forts to hide behind and then we try and play hide and seek and we bury ourselves in the leaves," 10 year old Hunter says.

But most people in the Ardmore area say they are not so optimistic; because the calm after the storm made for a pretty difficult start to the weekend.

“Today my truck wouldn't start because it was so cold so I had a friend come to help jump start my car, I’m not happy about it," Oklahoma driver, Derek Loew says.

Hunter’s Heat and Air says that they have received several calls about frozen and burst pipes overnight.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported 13 accidents since Friday morning after snow covered most of southern Oklahoma.

"People need to decrease their speeds, increase their distance between the vehicle that they are following, making sure they don't have vehicles coming right off on top of them because that’s where they will run into another problem, they are going to slide into other vehicles,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Quinn says.

Because the temperatures stayed below freezing after the initial snowfall, the roads were slicker than ever Saturday morning, causing the city to close off bridges and neighboring streets.

But fortunately the ice is melting and the temperatures for the next week are predicted to rise to more than 70 degrees.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says conditions are expected to continue to improve throughout the weekend as temperatures are forecasted to climb back above freezing.