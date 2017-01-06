Snowy Weather Around Texoma Creates Slick Conditions

DENISON, TX -- We have been dealing with the cold all week but Friday's snow caused travel trouble all afternoon. Police and state troopers were busy all day working accidents they say are related to the snow and speed.

While it is a dry snow, gusty winds were blowing it around like a white sand swirling around Texoma. This created visibility issues earlier but the primary concern was slick spots out on the roads.

We talked with both DPS and OHP and they tell us most of the accidents they worked were minor.

Primarily, rollovers and cars off in ditches.